ON-TIME TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Bijou in Colorado Springs causes traffic issues Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers need to be aware of a crash impacting traffic leaving downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. on westbound Bijou on the I-25 overpass just west of downtown. Because of the crash, traffic leaving downtown wasn’t able to get on southbound I-25.

At least one person was trapped in the car last time this article was updated at 5:10 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of an traffic accident trapped, crew completed extrication of the injured party. Avoid Bijou bridge over I-25. pic.twitter.com/ApeIRR8elC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 3, 2021

