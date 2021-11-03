Advertisement

ON-TIME TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Bijou in Colorado Springs causes traffic issues Wednesday evening

Bijou crash. 11/3/21
Bijou crash. 11/3/21(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers need to be aware of a crash impacting traffic leaving downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. on westbound Bijou on the I-25 overpass just west of downtown. Because of the crash, traffic leaving downtown wasn’t able to get on southbound I-25.

At least one person was trapped in the car last time this article was updated at 5:10 p.m.

