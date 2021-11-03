New app helps those in Pikes Peak region prepare for disasters

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -A new app could help you prepare for disasters in your community.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) has launched Pikes Peak Prepared. The app includes important tools and information to help individuals prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies in their area.

You’ll find digital guides, videos, news articles, checklists, and FAQs. The app also allows you to build your own customized emergency plan.

With the app, users are able to stay informed about upcoming events and receive alerts from FEMA and the National Weather Service.

“The app puts as much information as a stack of preparedness books right on your phone, and it’s an interactive way for us to help the community get prepared,” said Jim Reid, Executive Director, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “I hope citizens will take advantage of this great resource.”

Pikes Peak Prepared currently features information on:

Wildfires

Winter Storms

Individual Preparedness including “build your plan”

Psychological First Aid

Preparedness for People with Access and Functional Needs

Readiness for Pet Owners

General Individual Preparedness Tips

Pikes Peak Prepared is available to download at Apple App Store or Google Play.

