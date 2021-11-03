National nonprofit Wreaths Across America honors fallen Veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that has joined efforts with Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, to honor, and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The goal in Colorado Springs is to raise enough funds to place wreaths on the headstones of 3,200 Veterans laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. With more than 2 million volunteers coming together across the country to ensure all those who served our country are never forgotten at about 2,700 cemeteries.

The value of teaching the next generation the sacrifices made for our everyday freedom, is a fulfilling mission with continued support made possible by Wreaths Across America. A patriotic gesture where communities can pay tribute in commemoration to remember the nation’s fallen heroes.

If you are interested in volunteering or sponsoring a wreath for Evergreen Cemetery, you can click the link here.

