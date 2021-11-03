Advertisement

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America honors fallen Veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs

2021 National Wreaths Across America Day
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(Wreaths Across America)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that has joined efforts with Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, to honor, and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The goal in Colorado Springs is to raise enough funds to place wreaths on the headstones of 3,200 Veterans laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. With more than 2 million volunteers coming together across the country to ensure all those who served our country are never forgotten at about 2,700 cemeteries.

The value of teaching the next generation the sacrifices made for our everyday freedom, is a fulfilling mission with continued support made possible by Wreaths Across America. A patriotic gesture where communities can pay tribute in commemoration to remember the nation’s fallen heroes.

If you are interested in volunteering or sponsoring a wreath for Evergreen Cemetery, you can click the link here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan; Marksheffel closed in both directions
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Gorgeous weather the rest of the week!
Quiet & Warm Week Ahead
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines available for kids ages 5-11 in El Paso County
biden
Biden discusses COVID vaccines for children, takes questions on Virginia election losses
Roger Brandon Abeyta
WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting at least one child in El Paso County