MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old last seen Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for 12-year-old Savannah Gallagher.

Officers say she was last seen Monday, November 1 around 7:30 p.m. Gallagher was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, & blue sneakers.

Police say she is 5′1, about 100 lbs, with brown hair. A picture of Gallagher can be found at the top of this article.

If you have any information on Gallagher’s location or see her, call police at 719-444-7000.

