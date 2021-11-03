MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for 13-year-old boy
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Stanley.
Deputies say he was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 2 around 6 p.m. near the 4200 block of Loomis Ave. The neighborhood is near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School. Stanley was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and no jacket.
The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5′9, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a developmental delay. A picture of Stanley can be found at the top of this article.
If you have any information on Stanley’s location or see him, call 719-390-5555.
