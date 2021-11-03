MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for 13-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Stanley.

Deputies say he was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 2 around 6 p.m. near the 4200 block of Loomis Ave. The neighborhood is near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School. Stanley was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and no jacket.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5′9, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a developmental delay. A picture of Stanley can be found at the top of this article.

If you have any information on Stanley’s location or see him, call 719-390-5555.

Updated photo: this is the same shirt he is wearing. Have you seen Jordan Stanley?

13 yo

Last seen 11/2/21, at 6 PM in 4200 block of Loomis (Stratmoor Hills)

Last seen wearing blk t-shirt, blk pants, no shoes, & no jacket. He has a developmental delay. Call 719-390-5555 if seen. https://t.co/nxS2waErtR pic.twitter.com/Dt9SQHmc8a — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 3, 2021

