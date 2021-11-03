Advertisement

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for 13-year-old boy

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Stanley.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Stanley.(The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Jordan Stanley.

Deputies say he was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 2 around 6 p.m. near the 4200 block of Loomis Ave. The neighborhood is near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School. Stanley was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and no jacket.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5′9, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a developmental delay. A picture of Stanley can be found at the top of this article.

If you have any information on Stanley’s location or see him, call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
Residential mailbox vandalism spikes concern
Mailbox vandalism in Colorado Springs leaves residents concerned

Latest News

The new Miss America of 1958 is shown with her family, Sept. 7, 1957, in Atlantic City, N.J....
Former Miss America, a Colorado native, is donating her crown to help teachers in Denver
Cadets helped build and operate the FalconSAT-8 satellite that is now successfully operating in...
Cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy build satellite operating in space
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) has launched a new app called...
New app helps those in Pikes Peak region prepare for disasters
A senior alert has been activated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to find 81-year-old...
Senior alert activated for 81-year-old man in Aurora
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results