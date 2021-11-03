Advertisement

Major crash causing major backups on I-25 near Garden of the Gods

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash has snarled traffic on both sides of the interstate starting just south of Garden of the Gods. A live look from our traffic cam is at the top of the page.

An 11 News crew that witnessed the crash as it happened said a southbound car lost control and flipped over the median into the northbound lanes. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane are blocked. There’s currently no word on injuries.

Live traffic conditions can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
2 people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan in Colorado Springs morning of Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Fatal crash at Marksheffel and Drennan; Marksheffel closed in both directions
2021 Results.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder explains delay in reporting election results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Roger Brandon Abeyta
WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting at least one child in El Paso County
i25
Major delays on I-25 near Garden of the Gods from rollover crash
Colorado communities begin rollout of COVID vaccines to 5-to-11-year-olds
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members