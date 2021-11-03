Advertisement

Former Miss America, a Colorado native, is donating her crown to help teachers in Denver

The new Miss America of 1958 is shown with her family, Sept. 7, 1957, in Atlantic City, N.J....
The new Miss America of 1958 is shown with her family, Sept. 7, 1957, in Atlantic City, N.J. Marilyn Elaine Van Derbur is kissed by her parents, Gwendolyn and Francis, as her sisters stand in the background. From left to right, back row: Nancy Knowlton, Valerie Horan and Gwenn Falkenberg. (AP Photo)(Associated Press)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -A former Miss America pageant winner and Colorado native is auctioning off her crown to help teachers in Denver.

Marilyn Van Derbur is the first Miss America pageant winner to do something like this. She won the pageant in 1958.

The 84-year-old has only worn the crown once, when she was originally announced the pageant winner. The crown is considered mint condition and has been stored in its original box. Van Derbur decided she no longer wants to leave it sitting in her closet. Instead she wants to help make a difference.

“During the pandemic, I saw and heard about about the challenges that teachers were going through—from lack of supplies; new ways of teaching with no training; not being able to get certifications because of lockdowns and so much more, I wonder why somebody didn’t do something,” said Van Derbur.

“Then I realized I was a somebody and I could. We give to one another in ways that we can … How do we say thank you? This is what it means for what you say to teachers who are doing what they do.”

The crown will be auctioned off along with a jewel-encrusted bracelet, Miss America trophy, and the Alfred Bosand sequined gown she wore to the 75th anniversary of the pageant in 1995, during the Hollywood & Entertainment Memorabilia Signature Auction. These items will be auctioned off at a starting bid of $20,000.

Helping others is a passion for Van Derbur. She has also spent much of her life advocating for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. She also wrote a book, Miss America By Day. It’s tells the story of her healing process after 13 years of incest.

Van Derbur has since been inducted into both the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame, and the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame.

