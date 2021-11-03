COVID-19 vaccines available for kids ages 5-11 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Parents can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5-11 in El Paso County. However, health officials say clinics are filling up quickly.

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 received final authorization from the CDC Nov. 2 and will be available starting Friday at El Paso County Public Health South as well as other locations in El Paso County:

Chapel Hills Mall: 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This drive-thru location is on the southeast corner of the property near the AMC Theater. Preregistration available online

Citadel Mall: 750 Citadel Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This drive-thru location is on the south side of the property near JCPenney. Preregistration available online

El Paso County Public Health South: 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO 80817. Open Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m., and Nov. 6-7 from 8 am. – 2 p.m. each day. Preregistration available online

El Paso County Public Health Southeast WIC Office: 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910. Open Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Preregistration available online

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs: 4090 Briargate Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO, 80920. Vaccine appointments available Fridays from 5-9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Preregistration available online

Safeway

Store 1975: 6925 Mesa Ridge Pkwy., Fountain, CO 80817. Preregistration available online

Store 1644: 7655 McLaughlin Rd., Falcon, CO 80831. Preregistration available online

Store 1577: 6520 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Preregistration available online

Parental consent is required for vaccination of minors. Multiple clinics will be offered in the evenings and on weekends. Several schools also plan to host clinics through Public Health’s Mobile Outreach Unit.

Vaccines may also be available at other pharmacies, clinics and pediatrician offices. It’s recommended that parents check beforehand.

Currently in El Paso County, the 5-11 age group has the highest incidence as compared to 0-4, 12-17, and 18+ age groups.

“Our clinics are filling up quickly since the CDC gave the green light. We anticipate receiving weekly shipments of vaccine supplies and offering additional clinics. I encourage parents to speak with their pediatrician or health care provider as part of the process to make an informed decision about getting their child vaccinated,” said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health.

Health officials say the vaccine is safe and effective and offers parents another tool to help protect children and youth against COVID-19.

“The clinical trials show that the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness among children, and we’re ready to make the vaccines easily accessible to parents and their children,” said Kristi Durbin, immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health. “We know parents have a close relationship with their pediatricians and we have been working locally to help enroll them as COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Health officials recommended that parents who have questions talk with their pediatrician.

Vaccines for those 12 and older are widely available at over 100 locations throughout El Paso County. A listing of providers is available here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.