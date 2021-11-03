Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police looking for car targeted during attempted homicide

Detectives say surveillance footage shows the suspect shooting at a dark colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model.
Detectives say surveillance footage shows the suspect shooting at a dark colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Police department is trying to get more information about an attempted homicide, including who may have been the target. Officers are hoping someone will recognize the victim’s car.

On Oct. 28, police received a report of a man firing a handgun into a car in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue. The targeted vehicle and the suspect both left the scene before police arrived.

Police say this suspect was also the suspect in an officer-involved shooting the same day in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue.

Detectives say surveillance footage shows the suspect shooting at a dark colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model. The car reportedly could have blue tape on the driver side mirror and may have bullet holes in the backside of the car. A picture of the car can be found at the top and bottom of this article.

Police say they are still looking for more information about the Honda Accord and the occupant(s) of the car who are victims of a crime.

If you witnessed the scene, were in the car or know who might have been, contact the CSPD Communication Center at 719-444-7000.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

The car reportedly could have blue tape on the driver side mirror and may have bullet holes in the backside of the car.
The car reportedly could have blue tape on the driver side mirror and may have bullet holes in the backside of the car.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
