Colorado communities begin rollout of COVID vaccines to 5-to-11-year-olds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With the green light from the FDA, communities across Colorado are rolling out a lower-dose COVID vaccine for elementary-aged children.

While state-sponsored sites aren’t offering appointments for 5-to-11-year-olds until Friday, some private providers are ready to go as soon as Wednesday.

“We got 50 doses of Pfizer for 5-to-11-year-olds yesterday. We’re excited to -- we’re anticipating giving them out,” said Dr. Richard Vu with the Matthews-Vu Medical Group.

Vu said his practice had seen plenty of interest from parents of younger children over the last few weeks.

“Up until today we have not been able to give vaccines to those kids. The way that we have been protecting those kids from 5-11 has been to protect the people around them by offering and giving vaccines to older children in the home as well as adults in the household. But now we have the ability to directly give the vaccine to those kids from 5-11 to protect their health. In addition to that though one of our goals is to maintain the integrity of in-person learning. "

Pueblo, one of the hardest-hit areas in a state with some of the highest case rates currently in the country, announced it will offering vaccine clinics for 5-to-11-year-olds every Monday starting on the 8th at the local health department. Health officials urged parents to sign their children up as quickly as possible.

“In the first couple of weeks, doses will be limited that come into the state,” said Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “That’s why it’s important, even if you can’t get an appointment right away, to get on the waiting list so you can get one as soon as they do become available. We expect the supply chain will catch up with the demand in a couple of weeks. There are doses available now, but we expect to demand will be high initially, so if they’re not able to get an appointment right away, parents should not get discouraged and they should get on a waiting list or make an appointment in the coming weeks.”

The vaccine given to children is significantly lower than the one given to teens and adults; a third of the dose was found to give younger children similar protection to the full dose.

Gov. Jared Polis has set a goal of vaccinating half of all 5-to-11-year-olds in the state by the end of January.

Finally, we have full federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Now our youngest Coloradans can finally have the protection they need and deserve to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus. By getting this shot, our kids can enjoy in-person learning with their teachers and classmates without fear of getting sick. Our kids can go back to being kids! I can’t tell you enough what a relief this is as a parent of two young children who are now eligible to get their vaccine. I thank CDC Director Walensky and the FDA for their work in vetting this safe, effective vaccine for our nation’s children. Colorado stands ready to swiftly distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to kids across all four corners of our state, ensuring equitable distribution and widespread access to every child in need of the lifesaving vaccine,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

