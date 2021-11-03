Advertisement

$14.7 million Colorado Lotto jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night

(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)(WCTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The biggest state jackpot in two years is happening Wednesday night!

One lucky Coloradan could take home a whopping $14.7 million!

“The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is ... the largest jackpot since the game evolved to Colorado Lotto+ in 2019,” said Meghan Doughtery with Colorado Lottery.

There’s still time to try your luck -- the drawing isn’t until 7:35 p.m. Click here for how to enter.

The biggest-ever Colorado Lotto haul was in 1992, when someone in Boulder won $27 million.

