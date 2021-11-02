WANTED: Search for truck that rammed an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup truck that rammed into a sergeant’s patrol car.

The incident happened on Monday just before 1 in the morning. A sergeant was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area north of Constitution Avenue and Shawnee Drive in the Cimarron Hills area east of Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, as the sergeant was pulling in behind the suspicious car, the driver of the pickup truck reversed and purposefully hit the sergeant’s marked patrol car.

The suspect was driving at a high speed that caused significant damage to both vehicles. The sergeant was not injured. The suspect did leave the scene.

The sheriff’s office wants people to keep an eye out for a single cab, late 1990′s, white Ford pickup with no visible registration. The bed of the truck had scrap pieces of wood partially covered with a blue tarp at the time of the crash. The truck should have damage to its tailgate area and is missing a taillight.

If you see a truck matching this description call Sergeant Scott Mackey at 719-352-5079

