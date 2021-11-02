Advertisement

Two people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment

Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were found dead after a reported shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment.

Colorado Springs police responded a report of a shooting at the Fountain Springs Apartments, near Highway 24 and Jet Wing Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on scene found two adult men dead.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit responded and assumed the investigation. It’s unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

No suspect information is available at this time, and the identities of the two victims have not been released at the time of this writing. We will update this article as we learn more.

