Tanker rollover in Teller County forces the closure of Highway 67

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tanker carrying sodium cyanide rolled over on a Colorado Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol received the call just after 1 p.m. at Highway 67 and Timer Ridge Road. The area is between Divide and Cripple Creek. According to Trooper Josh Lewis, the tanker rolled and there were no serious injuries reported from the scene. Last time this article was updated, there were no leaks in the tanker. The Hazmat Team for Colorado State Patrol was called to the scene.

The highway was shut down in both directions and the public can expect a “long” closure. An exact opening time wasn’t available last time this article was updated. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is recommending the public use County Road 61 or Four Mile Road as a detour.

According to the CDC, sodium cyanide is typically used for fumigation, chemical manufacturing and extracting certain metals.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.