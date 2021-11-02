Advertisement

Tanker rollover in Teller County forces the closure of Highway 67

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tanker carrying sodium cyanide rolled over on a Colorado Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol received the call just after 1 p.m. at Highway 67 and Timer Ridge Road. The area is between Divide and Cripple Creek. According to Trooper Josh Lewis, the tanker rolled and there were no serious injuries reported from the scene. Last time this article was updated, there were no leaks in the tanker. The Hazmat Team for Colorado State Patrol was called to the scene.

The highway was shut down in both directions and the public can expect a “long” closure. An exact opening time wasn’t available last time this article was updated. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is recommending the public use County Road 61 or Four Mile Road as a detour.

According to the CDC, sodium cyanide is typically used for fumigation, chemical manufacturing and extracting certain metals.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Two people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
‘It’s hard to really put the emotions into words:’ Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff's office is looking for pickup truck that rammed sergeant’s patrol car
WANTED: Search for truck that rammed an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11, final OK due soon
polis
"What else do you need?" Polis sounds call for COVID-19 vaccinations in briefing
Colorado Secretary of State, Denver County Clerk discuss 2021 election day numbers
Colorado Secretary of State, Denver County Clerk discuss 2021 election day numbers
Colorado Secretary of State, Denver County Clerk discuss 2021 election day numbers
Colorado Secretary of State, Denver County Clerk discuss 2021 election day numbers