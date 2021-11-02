Advertisement

Santa is coming to Colorado Springs this weekend and will be at Bass Pro Shops for more than a month

Families can visit Santa this holiday season at Bass Pro Shops annual Santa’s Wonderland...
Families can visit Santa this holiday season at Bass Pro Shops annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.(Craig Cochran | Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland 2021)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Santa Claus is coming to town! He’s heading from the North Pole to Colorado Springs.

Families can visit Santa this holiday season at Bass Pro Shops annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The store will transform into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and giveaways.

The “Contactless Claus” experience starts Saturday November 6 and runs through December 24. The Colorado Springs location is near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard at 13012 Bass Pro Dr.

Throughout the holiday season visitors will have the opportunity to:

  • Visit Santa and get a photo FOR FREE
  • Reserve a virtual spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through the digital reservation system
  • Santa’s Wonderland experience includes games, crafts and a letter box to send your holiday wish list to the North Pole

Photos with Santa starts Sunday November 7. Reservations can be made here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Two people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
‘It’s hard to really put the emotions into words:’ Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams

Latest News

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11, final OK due soon
Semi crash 11/2/21
Crash involving a semi causes delays on I-25 just before rush hour in Colorado Springs
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
A tanker rolled over along Highway 67 in Colorado on 11/2/21.
Tanker rollover in Teller County forces the closure of Highway 67