Santa is coming to Colorado Springs this weekend and will be at Bass Pro Shops for more than a month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Santa Claus is coming to town! He’s heading from the North Pole to Colorado Springs.

Families can visit Santa this holiday season at Bass Pro Shops annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The store will transform into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and giveaways.

The “Contactless Claus” experience starts Saturday November 6 and runs through December 24. The Colorado Springs location is near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard at 13012 Bass Pro Dr.

Throughout the holiday season visitors will have the opportunity to:

Visit Santa and get a photo FOR FREE

Reserve a virtual spot to see Santa up to a week in advance through the digital reservation system

Santa’s Wonderland experience includes games, crafts and a letter box to send your holiday wish list to the North Pole

Photos with Santa starts Sunday November 7. Reservations can be made here.

