Police: Person sent to the hospital after being hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound Nevada Avenue is back open after a car versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs police say the crash happened near South Nevada Avenue and East Navajo Street just after 12:30 in the afternoon. Officers closed the road in the area while they investigated the crash, but the road has since reopened.

Officers say the victim was in their 20′s and was taken to the hospital following the crash; their current condition is unknown.

The Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Officers are still investigating to see if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

