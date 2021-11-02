Advertisement

Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – Some residents of the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles said they’ve had enough of what they consider a hoarding health hazard on their street.

One neighborhood home is surrounded by 8-foot-tall piles of debris. From above, a parked car buried in garbage and scrap metal can be seen.

“Now it’s covering half of the front yard. It’s a complete eyesore,” said next-door neighbor Edward Lim.

“We used to not have any problems with bugs in the past, but at least in the past two years we’ve been seeing more and more bugs in the house. We’ve been hearing even rats just scurrying about,” Lim said.

The house has become a health concern for the whole street.

“We’ve made multiple requests to have some of this removed,” Lim said. “We’ve asked him, ‘Hey, you know, when are you going to get this removed?’ And he said in the past, ‘Oh yeah, no, I’m going to get rid of it.’”

Neighbors said there’s so much trash blocking the front door that the resident has to climb over it to get inside the home.

Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city several times, but still nothing has happened.

“It’s already been more than 10 years,” neighbor Leticia Ruiz said. “I have a record. I even wrote a letter to the mayor.”

Ruiz has lived in her home since 1981. She said after years of promises from the city and being told to be patient, nothing has been done.

“I’m scared that I’m really getting sick. I’m old,” she said.

The neighbors are fed up, and they’re banning together to make sure the health hazard is cleaned up.

“A home is supposed to be a place that’s safe, clean,” Lim said. “You don’t imagine your home to be right next to this garbage heap.”

A man claiming to own the home said he does not have the money to clean up the property and has been in contact with the city for help.

City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas represents the district. A spokesperson for his office said they are working with several city agencies to rectify the situation.

