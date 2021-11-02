Advertisement

Jurors deliberate in former Idaho candidate’s murder trial of a Colorado girl

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984.

Suspect Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after being dropped off at her empty home by a family friend after performing at a Christmas concert.

He emerged as person of interest in the case three decades later after claiming to have information about what happened to her and asking for immunity. Pankey’s lawyer said he’s a paranoid true crime junkie but not a killer.

Image of Steven Pankey from December 1984.
Image of Steven Pankey from December 1984.(Greeley Police Department)
Image of Steven Pankey's current booking photo.
Image of Steven Pankey's current booking photo.(Greeley Police Department)

