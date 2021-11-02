Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
Police respond to a serious single-vehicle crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive on Oct....
1 severely injured in early Sunday crash
Police lights.
CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
‘It’s hard to really put the emotions into words:’ Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams
Showery Tuesday ahead
Clouds & a chill for Monday

Latest News

Eric Moses.
ARRESTED: Sex assault suspect wanted out of Colorado was arrested in North Carolina
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
11/1/21
WATCH: Canon City couple battles COVID-19 with support from the community
CO budget proposal.
Colorado’s governor reveals $40 billion budget proposal for the state