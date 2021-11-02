Election Day: A tax item-packed ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado voters will take to the polls Tuesday to decide on several proposed tax items, as well as school board candidates. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know about what’s on the ballot.

Proposition 119 (State ballot item)

If passed, Prop 119 would raise recreational marijuana tax 5%, going from 15% to 20% by 2024. Those behind the ballot item say those tax dollars would help launch LEAP, standing for learning enrichment and academic progress. LEAP supporters say, it would be a board of governor appointed leaders working to fund after school learning programs specifically for low income students. The state’s largest teacher’s union, the Colorado Education Association, initially supported Prop 119, but decided to revoke its support in September. The CEA’s president explained to KKTV reporter Melissa Henry that the decision came from unanswered questions and a lack of accountability perceived from LEAP’s proposal. Other former elected officials who have served on Colorado’s House Education Committee have similar concerns.

If Prop 119 does not pass, LEAP will not be created to carry out their mission, and recreational marijuana tax will remain at 15%.

Item 2C (Colorado Springs ballot item)

If passed, 2C would double Colorado Springs’ TOPS tax. It would go from one penny to two pennies out of every $10 spent in Colorado Springs. Those gathered monies would go into the city’s TOPS program, standing for trails, open spaces, and parks. A similar item passed in 2019, but now TOPS advocates say more money is needed to avoid deteriorating and dangerous parks. Springs Taxpayers is a group opposing the tax hike. Their message is that city leaders have the ability to put more money into parks with their existing budget, and that budget changes should be made before going to the taxpayers for more funding.

If 2C does not pass, its supporters say Colorado Springs parks will continue deteriorating. They also say proposed parks that have yet to be built due to a lack of funding will be further delayed.

Item 2D (Colorado Springs ballot item)

If passed, 2D would allow the City of Colorado Springs to retain money above the TABOR (the Tax Payer Bill of Rights) limit for wild land fire mitigation. Mayor Suthers said during his State of the City address in October that the city’s fire mitigation is currently mostly funded by grants, which don’t make ends meet. 2D would allow the Colorado Springs Fire Department to manage a $20 million program for fire mitigation and prevention.

If 2D does not pass, the money would be returned to the taxpayers because that is what TABOR requires.

Item 1A (El Paso County ballot item)

If passed, 1A would allow El Paso County to retain money above the TABOR (the Tax Payer Bill of Rights) limit for county maintained roads and parks projects.

If 1A does not pass, the money would be returned to the taxpayers because that is what TABOR requires.

Item 6B (Colorado Springs Briargate neighborhood ballot item)

If passed, 6B would tax 25% of Briargate homeowners who have never been made to pay for landscaping and other maintenance for neighborhood parks, common spaces, and medians. 75% of Briargate homeowners are currently paying the tax, and they would be unaffected by 6B. City leaders say, the reason why 25% of homeowners have not been taxed historically is because their homes were built last in that area, and beyond that, it’s not clear why they were not included in this portion of property taxing for Briargate.

If 6B does not pass, 75% of Briargate homeowners will continue to be the only ones paying for common space landscaping and maintenance, while the remaining 25% will continue to not face those property taxes.

