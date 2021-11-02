Advertisement

Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended in a court ruling just days before the November elections.

The proposed measure originally allowed citizens to sue the city if officials didn’t clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours of a complaint. The Denver City Council opposed the initiative saying it “directly contradicts” a federal judge’s ruling that the city must give a 7-day notice before sweeping most homeless encampments.

The measure was amended after a judge ruled Sunday that the time limit was unlawful and should be removed. 

