Crash involving a semi causes delays on I-25 just before rush hour in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing delays just before Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on northbound I-25 near the Bijou exit. As of 4:10 p.m., the crash was blocking two lanes.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

Click here for live traffic updates from CDOT.

#I25 northbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash at Exit 142 - Bijou Street. Use caution. Expect delays and watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/FIbJziqGUH — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.