Advertisement

Crash involving a semi causes delays on I-25 just before rush hour in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing delays just before Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on northbound I-25 near the Bijou exit. As of 4:10 p.m., the crash was blocking two lanes.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash impacting traffic.

Click here for live traffic updates from CDOT.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Fountain Springs Apartment scene 11/2/201
Two people found dead after reported shooting in eastern Colorado Springs apartment
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
‘It’s hard to really put the emotions into words:’ Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams

Latest News

Families can visit Santa this holiday season at Bass Pro Shops annual Santa’s Wonderland...
Santa is coming to Colorado Springs this weekend and will be at Bass Pro Shops for more than a month
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
US advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11, final OK due soon
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
A tanker rolled over along Highway 67 in Colorado on 11/2/21.
Tanker rollover in Teller County forces the closure of Highway 67