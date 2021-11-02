Crash involving a semi causes delays on I-25 just before rush hour in Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing delays just before Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on northbound I-25 near the Bijou exit. As of 4:10 p.m., the crash was blocking two lanes.
