Colorado Secretary of State, Denver County Clerk discuss 2021 election day numbers

By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul López, Chief Elections Official for the City and County of Denver, held a press conference on November 2. Officials discussed important voter information, election updates, and discuss the latest ballot return information.

As of 12 p.m on November 2, the Secretary of State says 961,877 ballots have been returned statewide. A final update will be sent out around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you are not registered to vote, you have until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Colorado officials expect to see about 40% of total ballots returned between Monday and Tuesday.

The Secretary of State says “they usually see lower voter turnout the year after a presidential election so we are shaping up to match with 2017 numbers.”

The press conference began around 1:30 p.m. You can watch the full briefing at the top of this article.

