Civic Center Park reopening this week, public health order lifted

Parts of Civic Center park are expected to reopen this week after being shut down in September...
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Parts of Civic Center park are expected to reopen this week after being shut down in September over health concerns.

In a press release, the City says certain parts of the park will reopen on Wednesday. Those areas reportedly include, Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. These areas are expected to open Wednesday, November 3.

Denver Parks and Recreation crews say they removed food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human and pet waste along with cleaning up improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. They are also reportedly installing additional surveillance cameras and working to upgrade lighting upgrades in the park.

All Denver Park Rules and Regulations are still in effect including a curfew between the hours of 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. when Denver urban parks are closed.

