Ballot Question 2D asks Colorado Springs voters whether tax revenue should be used for new fire mitigation program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two of the most destructive wildfires in state history occurred within or just outside Colorado Springs city limits. In his seventh State of the City address last month, Mayor John Suthers said wildland fires remain one of the city’s greatest threats.

The mayor says he wants to focus more money on fire mitigation efforts to help prevent the next Waldo Canyon or Black Forest Fire, but he doesn’t want taxpayers to foot the bill. That’s where he says ballot question 2D comes in.

Ballot question 2D asks voters if the city can retain and spend up to $20 million to be used solely for the creation of a citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program managed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Colorado Springs City Council voted unanimously over the summer in favor of putting the question on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Supporters of the initiative say that the status quo -- most of the city’s wildfire mitigation efforts are funded by grants -- isn’t sufficient because it’s not enough money to cover large acres of land. Suthers says if voters say yes, this would make several hundred thousand dollars available each year for fire mitigation for Colorado Springs and nearby areas such as Pike National Forest.

Opponents argue that private property owners should maintain their own properties rather than the burden fall on taxpayers; while the initiative won’t call on voters spend more money, its funding relies on tax dollars that would otherwise be refunded to citizens to go towards the new fire mitigation program instead.

The ballot language reads as followed:

“Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the City of Colorado Springs be permitted to retain and spend up to $20,000,000 to create a citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program to be managed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, this amount being the estimated 2021 revenues above the 2021 fiscal year revenue/spending limitations, and any future interest received thereon, of which no more than 5% of the balance of the fund will be spent annually, and for city fiscal year 2022 and thereafter, the amount allowed by city revenue and spending limitations shall be the total annual revenues received in 2021, adjusted in each fiscal year thereafter for inflation and city growth as provided by charter, as voter approved revenue changes and exceptions to any constitutional, statutory and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply? Yes or No.”

