AVRMC loses 4 employees due to COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandate, accounting for 1.5% of the hospital’s workforce

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A medical center in Colorado lost four employees because of a COVID-19 mandate for either vaccination or required testing.

The four employees at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (AVRMC) account for about 1.5% of the hospital’s workforce. AVRMC is located in La Junta, east of Pueblo. Of the 257 employees, 213 are vaccinated, seven people were granted medical exemptions, 36 people were granted religious exemptions and one person is currently on FMLA.

“AVRMC continues to see increased admissions of COVID-19 patients with higher severity of illness than in 2020,” part of a statement from a spokesperson with the medical center reads. “Please be assured that AVRMC continues to have all services open and operational and encourages patients not to delay healthcare.”

A similar percentage of employees were let go from Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo for the same reason. Of their 3,000 employees, 56 were let go accounting for less than 2 percent of Parkview’s workforce.

