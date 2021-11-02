2 crooks remain at large after robbing north Springs store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men threatened a store clerk before stealing cash from the business early Tuesday morning.

The employee told police the robbers walked into the store at 1:15 a.m. waving a weapon around while demanding cash and merchandise. Once they got what they came for, they left the area. The clerk was unharmed.

Officers along with a police dog searched the area but weren’t able to find the two men. At the time of this writing, no suspect descriptions have been released.

The robbery was reported at a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard near the intersection with Union. The name of the store has not been provided, but a map shows a 7-Eleven in that street block.

