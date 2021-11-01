Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious death near downtown Pueblo

Pueblo police on Kelly Avenue on Nov. 1, 2021.
Pueblo police on Kelly Avenue on Nov. 1, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” near downtown Pueblo.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Kelly Avenue late Monday morning. When 11 News pulled up, crime tape was blocking off the scene, and the area was heavy with law enforcement, mostly CSI.

Police have released very little information on the incident; they will not confirm whether the death is a homicide, only that it is “suspicious,” and they are not saying how the person may have died. It’s also unknown if deceased is a male or female.

The area is southeast of downtown, near Beech Street and Dayton Avenue.

We will update this article once new information is released.

