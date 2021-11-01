Parkview Medical Center lets go 56 employees following vaccine deadline

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The vaccine mandate deadline came and went Sunday, and Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo says it has let go dozens of employees who are no longer eligible to work.

All staff at health care facilities must be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Parkview says the overwhelming majority of its staff has complied with the mandate, but a small percentage opted to move on rather than get vaccinated.

“While we are sad to see those 56 qualified health care workers go, when you look at our employment of over 3,000 employees, that’s just under 2 percent,” said Rachel Morris with Parkview Medical Center.

Representatives with the hospital say it will be able to continue operations despite the loss of staff. They say they will have to look at scheduling more closely and continue to cancel some elective surgeries.

Parkview is currently treating 66 patients who are sick COVID.

