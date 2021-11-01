Advertisement

Parkview Medical Center lets go 56 employees following vaccine deadline

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo
Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo(KKTV)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The vaccine mandate deadline came and went Sunday, and Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo says it has let go dozens of employees who are no longer eligible to work.

All staff at health care facilities must be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption. Parkview says the overwhelming majority of its staff has complied with the mandate, but a small percentage opted to move on rather than get vaccinated.

“While we are sad to see those 56 qualified health care workers go, when you look at our employment of over 3,000 employees, that’s just under 2 percent,” said Rachel Morris with Parkview Medical Center.

Representatives with the hospital say it will be able to continue operations despite the loss of staff. They say they will have to look at scheduling more closely and continue to cancel some elective surgeries.

Parkview is currently treating 66 patients who are sick COVID.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home
Police respond to a serious single-vehicle crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive on Oct....
1 severely injured in early Sunday crash
Police lights.
CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday
A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle...
Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning

Latest News

Pueblo police on Kelly Avenue on Nov. 1, 2021.
Police investigating suspicious death near downtown Pueblo
The mobile site arrived at the Citadel Mall on Nov. 1, 2021, and is expected to remain there...
Mobile site for monoclonal antibody treatment arrives at Citadel Mall
Showery Tuesday ahead
Clouds & a chill for Monday
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions