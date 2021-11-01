Nov. 1 is first day health care workers need to be fully vaccinated, according to mandate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday marks day one that healthcare workers in Colorado must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the mandate put in place in August.

The mandate requires all employees, contractors, and support staff in all Colorado’s licensed healthcare facilities be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

El Paso County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to oppose the piece of state and federal legislation, putting out a draft proclamation.

“The issue is not whether we think vaccines are important or not,” said county commissioner for district 3, Stan Vanderwerf. “I took the vaccine myself, I’m willing to tell people that I have, and I would encourage people to take the vaccine. The issue is about people having a choice and citizens in El Paso county having that choice.”

Commissioners say, staffing shortages are one of their main concerns backing their stance. Vanderwerf says, El Paso County’s health care facilities are short over one thousand workers. He says multiple things could be contributing to that shortage, but “this is just simply the wrong time to do this kind of a mandate, in the middle of a pandemic, to create an environment where we end up letting some of our healthcare workers go when they are providing services for our community. That’s just simply a mistake.”

He says, commissioners also feel the mandate infringes on people’s rights. “The issue that we really have is about a public agency making a mandate and forcing people to put a chemical in their body. That’s a personal rights violation from our point of view.”

In a recent CNN segment, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said vaccine mandates are the best way to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. He also cited evidence that mandates have been effective in academic settings and for large corporations, like airlines.

The El Paso County Commissioners proclamation doesn’t cause any action to be taken. It is simply a public, official statement reflecting how the board of commissioners feels about the health care worker vaccine mandate. Vanderwerf says the goal is for state and federal leaders to hear and consider the board’s stance.

“We’re hopeful that people who are working on this issue will read [the proclamation] carefully. We are hoping the state will perhaps rescind what they’ve done. We think a vaccine mandate from a public agency is a mistake. We are a big county with the largest population in the state of Colorado, so we do have a voice.”

