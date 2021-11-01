MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Monday for a missing teen from Douglas County.
The alert was put out across the state just before 2:30 p.m., a few hours after the sheriff’s office posted the information. Photos of 19-year-old Kayelynn Nieto are at the top of this article. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Nieto suffers from “many medical issues that require daily medication.”
Nieto was last seen Sunday evening at about 7 p.m. in LIttleton.
Call 911 if seen, or 303-660-7500 with information.
