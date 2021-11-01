MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Monday for a missing teen from Douglas County.

The alert was put out across the state just before 2:30 p.m., a few hours after the sheriff’s office posted the information. Photos of 19-year-old Kayelynn Nieto are at the top of this article. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Nieto suffers from “many medical issues that require daily medication.”

Nieto was last seen Sunday evening at about 7 p.m. in LIttleton.

Call 911 if seen, or 303-660-7500 with information.

Please help us find Kayelynn who is endangered.

Kayelynn is a 19 year old female, but health and other issues require parental supervision. May be wearing a black and grey jacket (see photo), black and white Adidas tennis shoes and possibly a black dress. call 3036607500 if seen. pic.twitter.com/a20rmJtdDk — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 1, 2021

