Advertisement

Mailbox vandalism in Colorado Springs leaves residents concerned

Residential mailbox vandalism spikes concern
Residential mailbox vandalism spikes concern(Jessica McClain)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs resident Rob Luerssen had his mailbox broken into on Oct. 19, and is concerned about this vandalism situation.

The incident occurred on Holt and Purcell near Barnes on the east side of Colorado Springs. Luerssen contacted the police and the United States Post Office to report the cluster of broken mailboxes, police explained it wasn’t their jurisdiction so the Postal Inspector took over. Seven mailboxes were targeted at one community cluster mailbox. A week later they are still left broken and unrepaired. 11 News reached out to the USPS and the Postal Inspector on Luerssen’s behalf.

According to Strategic Communications Manager James Boxrud, of the United States Postal Service, the incident was reported to the Inspection Service and a work order was submitted with the Cimarron Hills Post Office, to repair and secure the mailboxes on Oct. 26.

For about a week, the mail for those seven residents was held at the Cimarron Hills post office. It still isn’t clear why the mailboxes were targeted or if anything was stolen.

If you experience mail vandalism or theft, you can contact the United States Post Office and report the incident here

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
Police respond to a serious single-vehicle crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive on Oct....
1 severely injured in early Sunday crash
Police lights.
CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday
A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle...
Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning

Latest News

Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
‘It’s hard to really put the emotions into words:’ Broncos trade Von Miller to the Rams
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions
Kayelynn Nieto.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for missing teen in Colorado