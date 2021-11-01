Mailbox vandalism in Colorado Springs leaves residents concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs resident Rob Luerssen had his mailbox broken into on Oct. 19, and is concerned about this vandalism situation.

The incident occurred on Holt and Purcell near Barnes on the east side of Colorado Springs. Luerssen contacted the police and the United States Post Office to report the cluster of broken mailboxes, police explained it wasn’t their jurisdiction so the Postal Inspector took over. Seven mailboxes were targeted at one community cluster mailbox. A week later they are still left broken and unrepaired. 11 News reached out to the USPS and the Postal Inspector on Luerssen’s behalf.

According to Strategic Communications Manager James Boxrud, of the United States Postal Service, the incident was reported to the Inspection Service and a work order was submitted with the Cimarron Hills Post Office, to repair and secure the mailboxes on Oct. 26.

For about a week, the mail for those seven residents was held at the Cimarron Hills post office. It still isn’t clear why the mailboxes were targeted or if anything was stolen.

If you experience mail vandalism or theft, you can contact the United States Post Office and report the incident here

