ESPN: Broncos finalizing trade to send Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams

In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a...
In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a sack against the San Diego Chargers during the second half in an NFL football game in San Diego. Miller was selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday, April 6, 2020, by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, FIle)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller could be on his way to Los Angeles.

According to a report by ESPN, the Broncos are finalizing a trade to send Miller to the Rams.

As recently as March, the Broncos and Miller seemed thrilled to be staying together, with Miller stating after a brief flirtation with free agency that he wanted “to be here forever.”

Under the trade, the Rams would get the eight-time Pro Bowl player and the Broncos two 2022 draft picks in return, according to ESPN.

“Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility,” a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter read.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

