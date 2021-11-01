ESPN: Broncos finalizing trade to send Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller could be on his way to Los Angeles.

According to a report by ESPN, the Broncos are finalizing a trade to send Miller to the Rams.

As recently as March, the Broncos and Miller seemed thrilled to be staying together, with Miller stating after a brief flirtation with free agency that he wanted “to be here forever.”

In case you didn't get the hint ...@VonMiller's BACK. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2021

Under the trade, the Rams would get the eight-time Pro Bowl player and the Broncos two 2022 draft picks in return, according to ESPN.

“Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility,” a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter read.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

