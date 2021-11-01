Advertisement

Canon City couple battles COVID-19 as community raises funds to keep their vet clinic running

A GoFundMe page has been set up.
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently...
Shane and Lisa Eskridge run local Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006. Shane currently battling Covid in ICU.(Eskridge family)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lisa and Shane Eskridge have managed Eskridge Vet Clinic in Canon City since 2006, serving the community providing veterinary care to animals. They were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October.

Lisa was vaccinated and experienced moderate symptoms, putting her in the hospital for a short period of time. Lisa’s husband Shane opted not to get vaccinated, and is continuing to battle in the ICU. Shane was recently airlifted by Flight For Life to Swedish Hospital in Denver.

People throughout the community, along with family and friends have stepped in to help out and keep their Vet Clinic up and running, caring for the animal’s needs. Between the rising medical bills and cost to run the veterinary facility, Lisa and Shane are challenged with financial struggles.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help keep their clinic up and running. If you would like to help this couple out you can click this link. All funds donated, go directly to Eskridge Vet Clinic and to help cover their medical bills.

