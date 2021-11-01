Broncos honor Peyton Manning before game against Washington Football Team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos are honoring Peyton Manning before and during their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Before the game the Broncos will unveil Manning’s pillar for his Ring of Fame induction and during halftime they’ll honor him for his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning retired a month after becoming the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

His first title came in Indianapolis after the 2007 season. His spectacular four-year run in Denver followed his departure from the Colts after a neck injury.

