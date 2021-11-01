Advertisement

Broncos block 2 field goals in 17-10 win over Washington

Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late...
Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in this view from the team's Ring of Fame plaza in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Justin Simmons and Denver’s defense held firm after a fumble gave Washington the ball back, and the Broncos blocked two field goals on their way to a 17-10 win that stopped a four-game slide.

Melvin Gordon III caught a touchdown pass and ran for the go-ahead score from 7 yards out with 4:27 remaining. He also fumbled with 21 seconds to go, giving Washington the ball at the Denver 24-yard line.

The defense forced Taylor Heinicke to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone on the last play of the game.

The last defensive stand prevented the first winless October for the Broncos since 1967. 

