Brown throws for 3 TDS and No. 7 Oregon downs Colorado 52-29

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oregon amassed a season-high 568 total yards in a 52-29 victory over Colorado.

Travis Dye ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Ducks, who extended their winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 17 games.

Brendon Lewis threw for 224 yards and three TDs for the overmatched Buffaloes.

