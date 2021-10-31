Advertisement

Boise State mounts comeback, tops Colorado State 28-19

In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photograph, the school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the...
In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photograph, the school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the field before Colorado State hosts Oregon State in Colorado State's new, on-campus stadium.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes and Boise State erased a 13-0 first-quarter deficit to knock off Colorado State, 28-19.

Cayden Camper sandwiched field goals from 22- and 20-yards out around a 30-yard Todd Centeio-to-Cameron Butler touchdown pass to stake Colorado State to the 13-0 lead. 

