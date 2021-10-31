Boise State mounts comeback, tops Colorado State 28-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes and Boise State erased a 13-0 first-quarter deficit to knock off Colorado State, 28-19.

Cayden Camper sandwiched field goals from 22- and 20-yards out around a 30-yard Todd Centeio-to-Cameron Butler touchdown pass to stake Colorado State to the 13-0 lead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.