1 severely injured in early morning crash

Police respond to a serious single-vehicle crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive on Oct....
Police respond to a serious single-vehicle crash at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive on Oct. 31, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

A witness called police around 4:15 a.m. after seeing the pickup wreck at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive. Officers say the truck was the only vehicle involved.

A man was trapped in the pickup and had to be freed by first responders. He was then rushed to the hospital. It’s unclear if he was the driver or passenger.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

