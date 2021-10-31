1 severely injured in early morning crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

A witness called police around 4:15 a.m. after seeing the pickup wreck at Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive. Officers say the truck was the only vehicle involved.

A man was trapped in the pickup and had to be freed by first responders. He was then rushed to the hospital. It’s unclear if he was the driver or passenger.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.