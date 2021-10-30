Advertisement

Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning

A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle...
A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle Drive exit around 2 a.m. Saturday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle Drive exit around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, only one car was involved in the crash and shut the interstate down for several hours while crews investigated but has since reopened. The crash damaged railings and knocked down a sign along the interstate.

Officers say the driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries; his current condition is unknown. His name has not yet been released.

Police suspect DUI was a factor in this crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South...
Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
CSFD responds to a grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs on Oct. 28.
Firefighters put out grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs
The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.
New I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange now open
A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000

Latest News

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday
Perfect Saturday - Much Cooler Sunday
One More Day Of Sunshine
Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9, Storm will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
CSPD K-9 Storm to receive body armor donation
Changes next week
Changes next week