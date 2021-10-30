Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle Drive exit around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, only one car was involved in the crash and shut the interstate down for several hours while crews investigated but has since reopened. The crash damaged railings and knocked down a sign along the interstate.

Officers say the driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries; his current condition is unknown. His name has not yet been released.

Police suspect DUI was a factor in this crash.

