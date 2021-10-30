Advertisement

Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they have a man in custody who has six active felony warrants out for his arrest.

Detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force located the man near north Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Ridge Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Joel Atwell.

Officers say Atwell has fled from police several times in stolen vehicles and previously rammed officers trying to apprehend him. Because of these past actions, officers requested assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU).

TEU officers responded and attempted to contact Atwell in a silver Honda Civic. Atwell reportedly tried to flee the area but the HOnda was pinned in and he was taken into custody.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South...
Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
CSFD responds to a grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs on Oct. 28.
Firefighters put out grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs
The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.
New I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange now open
A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000

Latest News

A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle...
Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning
Perfect Saturday - Much Cooler Sunday
One More Day Of Sunshine
Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9, Storm will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
CSPD K-9 Storm to receive body armor donation
Changes next week
Changes next week