Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they have a man in custody who has six active felony warrants out for his arrest.

Detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force located the man near north Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Ridge Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Joel Atwell.

Officers say Atwell has fled from police several times in stolen vehicles and previously rammed officers trying to apprehend him. Because of these past actions, officers requested assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU).

TEU officers responded and attempted to contact Atwell in a silver Honda Civic. Atwell reportedly tried to flee the area but the HOnda was pinned in and he was taken into custody.

