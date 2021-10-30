Loveland Ski Area to open for the season Saturday

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) -Loveland Ski Area is opening for the season Saturday.

The face you make when you find out Opening Day is Saturday! @officialsnowdog wants you to know that Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2021/22 season at 8:30am on October 30. Get those skis & boards ready! pic.twitter.com/emoB6RszOJ — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 28, 2021

Chet’s Dream will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run make up this Opening Day run which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

Once snowmaking is completed on these runs, Loveland’s snowmaking team will focus on getting Spillway and Richard’s Run open as quickly as possible.

The ski area will be open seven days a week until early May. Lift operating hours are 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m/ on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.

Early Season lift tickets are $85 for adults and $35 for children 6-14. Lift tickets can be purchased online or at the Ticket Office.

Masks will also be required in indoor areas. For more info click here.

