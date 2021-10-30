Heavy law enforcement presence near Gleneagle, shelter-in-place order for 2-mile radius
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office has placed a two-mile radius in effect for homes in the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road.
There is a heavy law enforcement presence near the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Deputies are asking people to stay inside, lock doors, and stay away from exterior walls.
We have crews headed to the scene and are working to learn more information.
