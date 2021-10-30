Heavy law enforcement presence near Gleneagle, shelter-in-place order for 2-mile radius

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office has placed a two-mile radius in effect for homes in the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence near the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Deputies are asking people to stay inside, lock doors, and stay away from exterior walls.

We have crews headed to the scene and are working to learn more information.

Media staging will be at Gleneagle & Luxury Lane. 35 min., be at designated area. We will not provide brief over the phone until after the on scene brief. There is law enforcement activity in area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Secure your home, stay away from the doors and windows. https://t.co/oSEzXZeFiU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2021

