Advertisement

Heavy law enforcement presence near Gleneagle, shelter-in-place order for 2-mile radius

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office has placed a two-mile radius in effect for homes in the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence near the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Deputies are asking people to stay inside, lock doors, and stay away from exterior walls.

We have crews headed to the scene and are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South...
Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
A man is in the hospital following a reported DUI crash near southbound I-25 at the Circle...
Suspected DUI crash closes I-25 for several hours, road back open Saturday morning
The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.
New I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange now open
CSFD responds to a grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs on Oct. 28.
Firefighters put out grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs
A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs

Latest News

Police lights.
CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border
NICU HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST: These babies are in the Halloween spirit! Advocate Children's...
WATCH: NICU Halloween Costume Contest
Loveland Ski Area is opening for the season Saturday.
Loveland Ski Area to open for the season Saturday
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man with 6 active felony warrants taken into custody Friday