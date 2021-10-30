Advertisement

CSPD K-9 Storm to receive body armor donation

Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9, Storm will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:04 PM MDT
This is thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Storm’s vest is sponsored by Pam and Ed Quinn of Colorado Springs, CO.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,415 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. click here: www.vik9s.org.

