CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border
, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed four people Saturday. The crash reportedly happened on Highway 85 near mile marker 306.
Troopers say two vehicles were involved in the crash; a 2015 Jeep and a 2018 Honda. The Jeep was reportedly heading south when it crossed over the line and hit the northbound Honda head-on.
CSP says the driver and passenger of the Jeep were 30-year-old men. The Honda was driven by a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old passenger. All four of them were killed; their identities have not yet been released.
Crews say the driver of the Jeep is being investigated for impairment.
No other information was available at the time this article was written.
