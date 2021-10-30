CSP: 4 killed in crash near Colorado, Wyoming border

, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed four people Saturday. The crash reportedly happened on Highway 85 near mile marker 306.

Troopers say two vehicles were involved in the crash; a 2015 Jeep and a 2018 Honda. The Jeep was reportedly heading south when it crossed over the line and hit the northbound Honda head-on.

CSP says the driver and passenger of the Jeep were 30-year-old men. The Honda was driven by a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old passenger. All four of them were killed; their identities have not yet been released.

Crews say the driver of the Jeep is being investigated for impairment.

H85 mm306 crash: 4 confirmed fatalities, 2 each vehicle. 2015 Jeep vs. 2018 Honda. Jeep fatals: 30/m driver, 30/m pass. Honda: 22/f driver, 24/f passenger. Impairment on Jeep driver being investigated. Jeep was southbound, crossed line and hit head-on with the NB Honda. pic.twitter.com/mdEjnh8aDk — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 30, 2021

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.