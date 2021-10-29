Advertisement

TCA, Cheyenne Mountain pick up wins in 4A boys soccer playoff bracket

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple Southern Colorado school advanced Thursday in the CHSAA boys soccer state playoff bracket.

#3 The Classical Academy defeated Thompson Valley 5-0 to move on to the second round. #7 Cheyenne Mountain broke a game at halftime to beat Riverdale Ridge 2-0.

#20 Palmer Ridge upset #13 Pueblo Centennial Thursday at Dutch Clark Stadium to move on. Second round games begin Nov. 3.

