Switchbacks FC ready to tackle critical regular season finale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have played 31 regular season games, but their future in the playoffs comes down to the final one on Saturday night.

Switchbacks FC is currently in a tie with San Antonio FC for second place in the Mountain Division. The pair will meet Saturday in the regular season finale. The Switchbacks must win the game to secure home field advantage in the first round of the USL Championship playoffs.

The Switchbacks, after winning only two games in the 2020 season, have already completed a remarkable turnaround. Their 13-8-10 record clinched a postseason berth for the club for the first time since 2016.

“We showed the blueprint this year,” head coach Brendan Burke said Thursday, “which is never easy to go in the first year, but we were able to accomplish that as a group of players and staff. So I think we’re in a good position and I think the most important part for me is the energy it’s bringing to the city and the fan base. That last game, you could feel it when we’re scored in the 94th minute. [The fans] deserve a home playoff game.”

Saturday is also the last chance for Switchbacks striker Hadji Barry to take the USL single-season goal record all for himself. Barry has scored 25 goals this season, tying the record with Louisville City’s Cameron Lancaster.

Barry, ever humble, refused to place the spotlight on himself for the finale.

“I’m not worried about that man. I’m just worried about winning the game,” Barry says. “It’s all about the team. With team success with comes individual success. That’s all I’m worried about. We’re not just trying to get into the playoff and stop there, we’re trying to make big things happen this year. It all starts with the San Antonio game this weekend.”

Switchbacks head to San Antonio for their regular season finale Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The USL Championship postseason will begin the following week, with the Switchbacks claiming either the #2 or #3 seed in the Mountain Division.

