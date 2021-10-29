Advertisement

Salvation Army hosts Community Trunk or Treat Friday

The Salvation Army is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event for the community Friday night.
The Salvation Army is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event for the community Friday night.(The Salvation Army Colorado Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event for the community Friday night.

The event is happening at The Salvation Army Colorado Springs (908 Yuma Street) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Organizers are expecting 300 to 500 kids and families tonight. The event will have music, food, games, a cake walk and lots of candy!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
WANTED: Fountain Police looking for sex assault suspect
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000
Firefighters say they had to rescue the driver of the car, 46-year-old Tammy Back, and a woman...
Woman faces DUI charges after driving car into Pueblo home

Latest News

Colorado aims to vaccinate ages 5 to 11 by end of January
Colorado aims to vaccinate ages 5 to 11 by end of January
Colorado kids can now get free therapy and mental health screenings
Colorado kids can now get free therapy and mental health screenings
Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South...
Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
Enjoy the next two days! Winter-like weather approaches next week...
Great Next Few Days