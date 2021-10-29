Salvation Army hosts Community Trunk or Treat Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event for the community Friday night.

The event is happening at The Salvation Army Colorado Springs (908 Yuma Street) from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Organizers are expecting 300 to 500 kids and families tonight. The event will have music, food, games, a cake walk and lots of candy!

