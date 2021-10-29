Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South Pueblo Boulevard and Thatcher Avenue.
Officers responded to the crash and says the driver of a truck went through a yard, three fences, and three trees. The driver reportedly left the area and their truck was towed away.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call and reference case number #21-20948.
