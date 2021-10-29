Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South Pueblo Boulevard and Thatcher Avenue.

Officers responded to the crash and says the driver of a truck went through a yard, three fences, and three trees. The driver reportedly left the area and their truck was towed away.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call and reference case number #21-20948.

Officers responded to an accident in the 600 Blk of S. Pueblo Blvd. at 2:05am. The driver drove through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees. They unfortunately got away on foot but we towed their truck. If you have info reference case # 21-20948. #youcanrunbutyoucanthide #nightshift pic.twitter.com/rgOYDEZ6xG — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) October 29, 2021

