New I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange now open

The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.
The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.(I-25 & Powers Boulevard Interchange Project)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The new I-25 and Voyager Parkway interchange opened to traffic Friday morning.

Two new signaled intersections on Voyager Parkway serve as the exit and entrance for the new interchange. Crews say exit 155, Voyager Parkway, gives direct access to the surrounding area.

This finished project is the first part of a two-part plan to eventually connect I-25 directly to Powers Boulevard at Highway 83. Earlier this month, the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District (Polaris Pointe) held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the I-25 and Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) interchange.

This interchange is reportedly one of the largest interchanges in the Pikes Peak Region and was built in less than two years.

Crews working on teh project say this will:

  • Provide direct access to surrounding neighborhoods and nearby businesses in Polaris Pointe
  • Reduce travel time and traffic congestion on North Gate Boulevard
  • Improve connections to major employers
  • Enhance visibility of shopping options and amenities available nearby to interstate travelers

Click here to read more on this project.

